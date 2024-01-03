en English
Education

International University Expo: A Gateway to Global Education Opportunities

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
International University Expo: A Gateway to Global Education Opportunities

Mark your calendars for an enlightening journey of academic possibilities and global exposure. The International University Expo is slated to take place on January 30-31 at the Makarim Convention Center, Riyadh Marriott Hotel. This sought-after higher education event is a golden opportunity for students to delve into a plethora of academic options offered by prominent institutions from across the globe.

Connecting Students with Opportunities

What sets this expo apart is not just the wealth of information on courses, programs, and scholarships, but its unique platform that enables students and parents to engage directly with university representatives. It’s a melting pot of opportunities for prospective students, whether they are contemplating undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Sheikha Noora Al-Khalifa, CEO and chairwoman of Mid Point Events, in her address, underscored the significance of education in spearheading progress and innovation. She further extolled the expo’s role as a crucial bridge linking students with prospective universities.

France’s Academic Excellence on Display

Adding to the international flavour of the event, Campus France in Saudi Arabia has expressed its enthusiasm to participate. The French higher education promotion agency plans to use the expo as a platform to highlight France’s academic excellence and cultural dynamism. In addition to providing information about scholarships and visa procedures, they intend to offer resources to learn the French language and insights into student life in France.

Supporting Saudi Vision 2030

More than just an educational event, the expo holds a deeper significance in the context of Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic landscape. It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious initiative by the Kingdom aimed at revamping its higher education sector. By fostering a culture of academic excellence and global exposure, the expo is a step towards achieving this objective, thereby contributing to the Kingdom’s broader goals of economic diversification and sustainable growth.

Education International Relations Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

