Saudi Arabia

International Muslim Women’s Day: A Reflection on Fatima Al-Zahra’s Influence

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
In a move to commemorate International Muslim Women’s Day, the Women’s Authority in Al-Jawf Governorate orchestrated a series of four events. These celebrations, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Fatima Al-Zahra, were aimed at providing inspiration and lessons for women to counteract the strategies of their adversaries.

The Significance of the Day

This day has been marked as a pivotal moment for women across the globe. The attendees of these events underscored the significance of Fatima Al-Zahra’s birth anniversary, viewing it as an opportunity to gather strength and guidance. The day serves as a reminder of the historical and religious importance of Fatima Al-Zahra’s life, and her role in shaping the experiences of women in the Muslim community.

World Hijab Day and Its Impact

World Hijab Day takes place on February 1st and recognizes Muslim women who opt to wear the hijab. Moreover, it encourages women from all backgrounds and religions to wear and experience the hijab. Initiated by Nazma Khan in 2013, the day fosters religious tolerance and understanding. Presently, participants from 190 countries engage in World Hijab Day.

Wisconsin Muslims Respond to Gaza Conflict

The enormous loss of life in Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing military assault since October 8, 2023, has been named the most crucial news story of 2023 by the Wisconsin Muslim Journal. This conflict led to the death of more than 21,000 people and left 55,000 injured. In response, Wisconsin Muslims rallied with activism, coalition building, and education. They formed the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine and held several protests in Milwaukee, Madison, and Washington D.C. Thousands marched in solidarity for Palestinian freedom and to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

