INDEX Holding Inaugurates Regional Office in Riyadh, Boosting UAE-Saudi Arabia Business Ties

INDEX Holding has launched its regional office, the 'Integrated Platform Company,' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a decisive step to reinforce business collaborations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The grand inauguration occurred at the esteemed Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, spearheaded by His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of INDEX Holding.

Shaping the Future of the MICE Industry

The strategic move is instrumental in shaping the future of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry in the region. With global valuations of this industry standing at approximately US $19.7 billion in 2022, it is projected to skyrocket to US $60.7 billion by 2030. The inauguration, attended by notable figures from both nations, is a clear signal of the robust economic and diplomatic ties between them.

Contributions to the Sector's Growth

INDEX's contribution to the sector's growth is further illustrated by the organization of the Saudi International Dental Conference (SIDC) in Riyadh. This event spotlights the company's global influence and underlines the enduring alliance between the two nations. His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani emphasized the importance of this strategic move, stating that it aligns with an ambitious strategy to foster cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the events industry.

Strengthening International Alliances

INDEX Holding's expansion is a testament to the UAE's dedication to bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia, focusing on shared visions and mutual success. This strategic partnership is expected to fuel innovation and prosperity in the events sector, while strengthening international alliances. INDEX's portfolio, which includes significant events like AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma, and DUPHAT, positions the company as a key player in the global MICE industry.