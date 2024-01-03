en English
Business

Impact46 Unveils New Logo: A Symbol of Growth and Commitment

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
Impact46 Unveils New Logo: A Symbol of Growth and Commitment

In a nod to its forward-looking vision and dedication to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Impact46, a Saudi Arabian venture capital firm, has unveiled its new logo and branding. The rebranding symbolizes the firm’s commitment to the market and paves the way for a slew of community initiatives designed to bolster the entrepreneurial scene.

A Symbol of Growth and Progress

The redesigned logo cleverly incorporates a triangular shape within the ‘i’ of Impact46, an emblem of growth, forward movement, and positive progress. This triangular element, pointing upwards and to the right, is more than a design feature—it is a symbol of the firm’s dynamism and its relentless pursuit of advancement.

Homage to Heritage

The choice of a dark green color for the logo pays tribute to the firm’s roots. This color choice is not arbitrary. It is a deliberate nod to the national color of Saudi Arabia, serving as a constant reminder of Impact46’s origins and its commitment to its homeland.

Voices from the Helm

Abdulaziz Al-Omran, CEO of Impact46, expressed his enthusiasm about the rebranding. He believes it accurately reflects the firm’s growth, development, and the sheer dynamism that characterizes its operations. Furthermore, he views the new logo as a fitting representation of the firm’s ambitious goals for the future.

Basmah Al-Sinaidi, the firm’s Managing Partner, underscored Impact46’s dedication to fostering talent, innovation, and ideas that lead to positive changes across a variety of industries. The firm’s commitment to nurturing such talent and ideas is evident in its numerous initiatives and community programs.

The unveiling of Impact46’s new logo and branding is more than a facelift. It is a reaffirmation of its pledge to the market, a testament to its growth, and a symbol of its future vision.

Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

