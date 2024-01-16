ICESCO Council Convenes, Saudi Arabia Discusses Gulf's Energy Transition at Davos

In a significant move aimed at furthering the cause of education, culture, and scientific advancement, the 44th session of the Executive Council of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) commenced in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Representatives from 54 member states marked their presence to discuss and enhance educational, cultural, and scientific development.

Advertisment

Unveiling Development Plans

Key subjects on the agenda include societal resilience, fostering inclusion in science, climate action to conserve heritage sites, and augmenting water, sanitation, and hygiene services in rural regions. The Saudi commission underscored the Kingdom's role in both regional and global development, while ICESCO's Director General elucidated the organization’s focus areas and future strategies.

Examining Challenges and Opportunities

Advertisment

Participants also delved into the challenges and opportunities prevalent in the Islamic world, with a particular emphasis on education and science. The outcomes of the session are set to be endorsed by ICESCO's General Conference, the organization's chief legislative authority.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Transition Strategy

In a parallel development at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Saudi Arabia's investment minister elaborated on the Gulf region's energy transition strategy. The minister stressed upon political stability, vision, and collaboration among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partners. The GCC, with its focus on diversifying income streams and investments across a multitude of sectors such as banking, telecoms, manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and tourism, is projected to witness a substantial economic growth by 2050.

Advertisment

Decarbonization and Economic Growth

The energy transition strategy includes a shift to decarbonized and environmentally sustainable energy sources, digital transition, and a potential for economic growth. Saudi Arabia's commitment to working with GCC partners, investment in renewable energy and hydrogen, and the region's GDP growth projections underscore the importance of sound policy, infrastructure improvement, and diversification of income streams for economic prosperity in the Gulf region.

Investing in Clean Energy

Exemplifying this commitment, the Cormorant Clean Energy Project in Port Arthur plans to produce ultra-low-carbon ammonia with a >99% CO2 capture rate, marking a significant stride towards decarbonization. The project is set to usher in over $1 billion in investment to the region and generate more than 1,000 new construction jobs from 2024 to 2027, contributing to economic growth. The use of clean fuels like hydrogen and ammonia in the project is in perfect alignment with the energy transition goals of the Gulf region.