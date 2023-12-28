Honor’s Innovative Approach, Amar’s Debut, and EXPRO’s Efficiency Drive in Saudi Arabia

In a bold move to incorporate consumer feedback into their product development cycle, Honor has launched the Honor V Future Pioneer Program in Saudi Arabia. This innovative initiative offers select entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience the yet-to-launch Magic V2 smartphone. This approach aims to optimize the device according to local consumer preferences before its official launch next year.

The Magic of V2

Participants in the Future Pioneer Program had a chance to engage with the Magic V2, a device that is celebrated for its slim, lightweight, and foldable design. The smartphone, which offers a tablet-like experience, is equipped with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. The program provided an interactive platform for users to share their feedback, thus shaping the final product, a reflection of Honor’s commitment to delivering a tailored experience to its users.

Amar: A Taste of Lebanon in Saudi Arabia

In a significant leap for the culinary world, Amar, a renowned Lebanese restaurant, has made its debut in Saudi Arabia. Located at Jeddah Walk on Tahlia Street, this new gastronomic destination offers a contemporary design fused with traditional Lebanese cuisine. An art installation called The Cloud by Jacopo Foggini graces the restaurant, adding to the unique dining experience. The launch event attracted a diverse crowd, as Amar is expected to redefine luxury dining in Jeddah.

EXPRO’s Strive for Efficiency

On another note, Saudi Arabia’s Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority (EXPRO) has launched the second phase of its ‘Previous is Now Different’ campaign. This initiative is designed to boost the efficiency of government projects by focusing on strategic planning and development of infrastructure project portfolios. Furthermore, it aims to increase efficiency in capital and operating expenditure, while fostering private sector participation. EXPRO’s efforts also extend to facilitating the payment of dues to contracting companies, thereby accelerating project completion and contributing to economic growth.