Historic Jeddah Unveils 25,000 Artifacts from Early Islamic Era

A significant archaeological discovery has been made in Saudi Arabia's Historic Jeddah area, revealing a treasure trove of 25,000 artifact fragments. This monumental find, announced by the Jeddah Historic District Program in partnership with the Heritage Commission, brings to light a rich tapestry of Saudi Arabia's past, dating back to the first two centuries AH (7th to 8th centuries AD).

Unearthing the Layers of History

The archaeological digs were conducted across four sites: the Othman bin Affan Mosque, Al-Shona, the Eastern Moat, and a section of the Northern Wall. The artifacts unearthed include pottery sherds, animal bones, shells, building materials, glass artifacts, and metal artifacts, collectively weighing 531 kg. The oldest artifacts, found at the Othman bin Affan Mosque, date back to early Islamic times, weaving a narrative that extends through the Umayyad, Abbasid, Mamluk eras, up to the present day.

Historic Jeddah: A Crossroads of Civilization

These archaeological findings not only shed light on the history of Saudi Arabia but also unveil a larger global narrative. For instance, the ebony pillars in the Othman bin Affan Mosque, originating from Ceylon Island, indicate extensive historic trade connections. Other findings suggest trade and cultural exchange with regions such as China, Europe, and Japan, with some porcelain pieces dating back to the 16th to 19th centuries AD.

Pioneering the Preservation of Cultural Heritage

This discovery is part of the Historic Jeddah Revival Project, an initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The project aims to preserve national antiquities, delve into Saudi Arabia's history, and promote Historic Jeddah as a cultural and tourist destination, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The artifacts have been meticulously documented and registered in the National Archaeological Register, with national experts overseeing the conservation and registration processes.

The exploratory phase of this project, which began in January 2020, includes geophysical surveys that unravel the history of the various sites. The project also involves extensive research, including radiocarbon analysis, soil analyses, and the collection of 984 historical documents on Historic Jeddah. More than 250 wood samples from 52 buildings are being analyzed internationally, contributing to a broader understanding of the area's historical context.

These discoveries underscore Saudi Arabia's commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage while offering a glimpse into the country's historical tapestry. The unearthed artifacts hold the potential to transform our understanding of early Islamic history and Saudi Arabia's place within it.