Hanwha to Exhibit Advanced Defense Capabilities at World Defense Show 2024

Hanwha Group's defense affiliates are readying themselves to demonstrate their advanced defense prowess at the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event is a testament to Hanwha's commitment to nurturing enduring partnerships in the Middle East, aligning perfectly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to localize its defense sector. Hanwha will be exhibiting state-of-the-art aircraft engines, AESA radars, aviation electronics, and a roadmap for the engines of the future.

Exhibits to Meet Immediate Defense Needs

The company's goal is not only to provide solutions that meet immediate defense needs but also to promote innovation and resilience in the sector. The highlights of the show include the showcasing of the KSS-III submarine, unmanned maritime vehicles, land systems like the K9A1 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer, and air defense systems.

Hanwha's Role in South Korea's Defense Sector

Hanwha Aerospace, a leading aerospace and defense company, offers a wide array of products ranging from land combat vehicles to aircraft engine parts. This company plays a significant role in South Korea's space projects. Hanwha Ocean, a frontrunner in shipbuilding and offshore engineering, has been a key player in South Korea's submarine programs. Hanwha Systems, recognized for its services in avionics, space, and information systems, is currently developing Urban Air Mobility solutions and Low-Earth Orbit satellite communication antennas.

World Defense Show 2024: Fostering Future Readiness

The World Defense Show 2024 is anticipated to feature over 750 exhibitors from 77 countries. The event will underscore the importance of future readiness in the defense sector, concentrating on air, land, sea, space, and security domains. In line with Saudi Arabia's goal to localize 50% of its defense spending by 2030, the event will host the Meet the KSA Government Program. This program is designed to connect international companies with opportunities in the Kingdom's defense industry. For the first time, the show will shine a spotlight on the space domain, with a dedicated Defense Space Arena and Space Theatre hosting discussions on space technology and collaboration.