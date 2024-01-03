en English
Business

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. Secures Significant Contract with Saudi Aramco

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. Secures Significant Contract with Saudi Aramco

In a momentous commercial engagement, Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. has secured a significant contract with Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s leading energy and chemical companies. The announcement, made on January 2, 2024, marked the commencement of a new chapter in the steel pipe manufacturing sector of the Kingdom, underlining Group Five Pipe Saudi Co.’s capabilities and capacity.

Scope and Financial Implications of the Contract

The contract, valued at over SAR 34 million inclusive of value-added tax, encompasses the manufacture and supply of spiral-welded steel pipes. These pipes are earmarked for use in a project undertaken by Saudi Aramco in the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia. The stipulated duration for the completion of the manufacturing and supply processes is two months. Ensuing from this contract, financial implications are anticipated to come to the fore in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

No Related Parties Involved

As per the announcement, no related parties are involved in the signing of this contract. The deal stands as a testament to the transparency and integrity of the procurement process, strengthening the trust between the contracting parties.

Reflecting on the Significance of the Deal

This contract signifies a notable commercial relationship between Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. and Saudi Aramco. It is reflective of the steel pipe manufacturing company’s proficiency in the sector and its ability to fulfill the demanding requirements of a global energy giant like Saudi Aramco. The deal also accentuates Saudi Aramco’s ongoing infrastructure projects in the Kingdom, indicating the company’s commitment to regional growth and development.

Business Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

