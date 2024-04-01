Grand Mosque in Makkah Boosts Services for Umrah Pilgrims as Ramadan Nears End

As Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims worldwide gather in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the Umrah pilgrimage, prompting Saudi authorities to enhance measures for managing the surge of devotees. The culmination of Ramadan sees the peak season for Umrah at the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, necessitating increased efforts from the General Authority for Care and Management at the Two Holy Mosques. This initiative includes the deployment of thousands of qualified staff, significant upgrades in facilities, and health care improvements to ensure the well-being of pilgrims during this spiritual journey.

Scaling Up for Spiritual Surge

The Grand Mosque has been equipped with over 25,000 prayer carpets and 50 pre-prayer ablution sites to accommodate the vast number of worshippers. Additionally, 3,000 outer courtyard toilets and 15,000 containers of Zamzam water are provided to meet the pilgrims' needs. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued guidelines urging pilgrims to cooperate by avoiding peak times, utilizing public transport, and considering prayer in alternative mosques within Makkah to reduce congestion at the Grand Mosque.

Health and Safety Measures Intensified

To cater to the health needs of the pilgrims, healthcare facilities have been significantly improved, with qualified personnel ready to provide necessary services. The measures are part of a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and security of worshippers during their Umrah pilgrimage, especially in the last ten days of Ramadan, which are considered the most sacred.

Guidance and Cooperation

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the chief of the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Two Holiest Mosques, has called on worshippers to follow instructions, cooperate with security, avoid crowding, and respect the sanctity of the holy place by dedicating themselves to worship. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's recommendations, including the advice against repeating Umrah rites to allow others the opportunity to undertake them, underscore the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring a smooth and spiritual Umrah experience for all.

These efforts by Saudi authorities highlight the significance of the Umrah pilgrimage during Ramadan and the commitment to facilitating a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for Muslims from around the globe. As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, the focus on cooperation, health, and safety at the Grand Mosque in Makkah serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of devotion and community among Muslims.