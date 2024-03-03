Global Islamic Unity: Kingdom Showcases Qur'an in 77 Languages at Muscat Book Fair

The Muscat International Book Fair recently became a focal point for Islamic unity and cultural exchange, thanks to a remarkable exhibition by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance. Highlighting the Kingdom's pivotal role in promoting the values of Islam, the pavilion attracted a significant number of visitors, who were eager to explore the various copies of the Qur'an translated into 77 different languages.

Advertisment

Exhibition Highlights and Visitor Impressions

Visitors to the ministry's pavilion were greeted with an impressive array of the Holy Qur'an, meticulously translated to cater to a global audience. This initiative not only underscores the Kingdom's dedication to spreading the teachings of Islam but also its commitment to fostering tolerance and moderation across diverse cultures. The exhibition's success was palpable, as attendees expressed their admiration for the effort and the inclusive message it conveyed.

The Kingdom's Dedication to Islamic Service

Advertisment

One of the exhibition's key features was the detailed presentation on the phases of printing the Holy Qur'an, offering insight into the meticulous process behind its global dissemination. This aspect of the exhibition shed light on the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to the Qur'an and its efforts to ensure that the holy scripture is accessible to Muslims around the world, regardless of language barriers.

Implications and Reflections

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance's participation in the Muscat International Book Fair is a testament to the Kingdom's active role in serving the Islamic community globally. Through initiatives like these, the Kingdom reinforces its position as a leader in promoting Islamic values of peace and understanding. As visitors left the pavilion, they carried with them not only knowledge but a renewed sense of unity and appreciation for the Islamic faith's message of tolerance and peace.