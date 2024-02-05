Fragrance World Perfumes Debuts in Saudi Market at Beautyworld 2024

Fragrance World Perfumes, a distinguished UAE-based fragrance manufacturer, is poised to make its mark in the Saudi market. The brand is set to exhibit at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, scheduled from February 11 to 13, 2024, in Riyadh. The event marks a significant milestone as it signals Fragrance World's debut in the Saudi market, bringing with it a rich blend of aromatic offerings under its esteemed brands: Fragrance World, French Avenue, Athoor Al Alam, and Maison Des Parfums.

Entering the Saudi Market

Founded in 1988 by Mr. Poland Moosa Haji, Fragrance World has grown from strength to strength, with its esteemed fragrance brands now making their presence felt in over 125 countries across six continents. The decision to participate in Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 is more than just a business strategy; it's a testament to the brand's global influence and commitment to sharing its unique fragrant creations with the world.

Fusion of Fragrance and Architecture

The design of Fragrance World's exhibition stand at Beautyworld is nothing short of an architectural marvel. Inspired by Saudi Arabia's futuristic architecture, it includes elements reminiscent of THE LINE and Neom, symbols of the kingdom's vision. The stand serves as a tangible representation of the innovative ethos that Saudi Arabia stands for, while also serving as a platform to showcase the company's diverse fragrance portfolio.

An Aromatic Journey

Mr. Haji, the founder of Fragrance World, emphasizes that visitors to their booth will be treated to more than just a display of fragrances. The booth is envisioned as an immersive fragrance experience, a blend of the company's fragrance excellence and the spirit of Saudi Arabia's visionary landscape. This event promises to be a fusion of aromatic journeys and architectural inspiration, inviting visitors to explore both the essence of fragrances and the innovative ethos of the kingdom.