Business

flynas Achieves Record Growth in 2023 Amidst Expansion Plans

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier, flynas, has reported record-breaking performance results for 2023, with a striking increase of over 28% in passenger numbers compared to the previous year, totaling over 11.1 million passengers. This significant growth was complemented by the expansion of its fleet through the delivery of 19 new aircraft, increasing its total to 64 and marking a growth of over 35%.

Strategic Growth and Expansion

Staying true to its ambitious growth and expansion plans, flynas introduced 57 new destinations and routes across 10 countries and inaugurated a fresh operations base in Madinah. The airline also increased its seating capacity by 22% for both domestic and international flights.

Award-winning Performance

CEO Bander Almohanna asserts that the company’s success can be attributed to the robustness of their business model, collective team efforts, and strategic planning. Further enhancing their growth trajectory, flynas signed an agreement with Airbus for 30 new A320neo aircraft, part of an order that could potentially expand to 250 aircraft, signaling their commitment to future growth.

For the sixth consecutive year, flynas has been recognized with the Skytrax International Award as the best low-cost airline in the Middle East, and for the ninth year running, it was honored by the World Travel Awards.

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund Initiatives

In a parallel stride towards growth, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has launched the Tourism Growth Center (TDF Grow) aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the tourism sector. The center’s objective is to drive innovation, nurture talent, and provide the necessary tools and environments for establishing tourism facilities.

Saudi Space Agency’s First Conference

Marking another milestone, the Saudi Space Agency has announced its inaugural conference to address the issue of space debris. Organized in collaboration with the Saudi Communications Space and Technology Commission and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, the conference is titled ‘Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy.’ Scheduled to commence on February 11 in Riyadh, the event aims to convene industry leaders to discuss the challenges of space debris, global governance, and the necessary policies and mitigation strategies for a sustainable future.

Hadeel Hashem

