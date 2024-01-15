en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Flextock Flourishes in Saudi Arabia’s Thriving Digital Economy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Flextock Flourishes in Saudi Arabia’s Thriving Digital Economy

In a digital era where the internet has become the lifeline of our interconnected world, Saudi Arabia is leading the charge in the Middle East and North Africa with a booming digital economy. Now commanding 45% of the region’s digital market, the Kingdom’s digital prowess is anticipated to reach a market volume of a staggering $23.46 billion by 2027. This signifies an annual growth rate of 14.37%, a testament to the potential of the digital economy in the region.

Flextock: Capitalizing on the Digital Economy

Amid this rapid expansion, Flextock, an e-commerce enabler, has seized the opportunity to thrive. Particularly during high-demand periods such as White Friday and Riyadh Season in 2023, Flextock’s sales saw an unprecedented surge, three times the e-commerce industry standard. The secret behind this success? A strategic machine learning algorithm that accurately forecasts high-demand products and guarantees swift delivery, a crucial factor for merchant success in Saudi Arabia.

Factors behind the E-commerce Expansion

Several factors contribute to the e-commerce boom in the Kingdom. Among them, a high internet penetration rate of 98% and a predominantly young population. Furthermore, the government’s Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at diversifying the economy via digital transformation, is a significant driving force behind the digital economy’s growth.

Flextock’s Approach to Success

Flextock’s winning strategy involves efficient SKU velocity estimation, reducing merchant turnover, and reducing delivery times to under three days. CEO Mohamed Mossaad emphasizes the importance of a flexible approach and swift product delivery in navigating the dynamic marketplace. The company’s strategy also involves diversifying sales channels beyond traditional social media platforms, resulting in increased orders. Since its inception in January 2021, Flextock, which provides logistics, sales, and fintech solutions, has witnessed rapid expansion, especially in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

0
Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Dublin Emerges as the 8th Most Attractive European City for Hotel Investment: Deloitte Survey
In a recent revelation, Dublin has secured its place as the eighth most attractive city in Europe for hotel investment, according to Deloitte’s 2023 European Hotel Industry Survey. London tops this list, followed by Lisbon, while Amsterdam and Paris are positioned at third and fourth respectively. Hotel Investment Landscape The survey, conducted between September and
Dublin Emerges as the 8th Most Attractive European City for Hotel Investment: Deloitte Survey
Possible Stake Sale in BMW Joint Venture by Brilliance China Automotive Holdings
4 mins ago
Possible Stake Sale in BMW Joint Venture by Brilliance China Automotive Holdings
SEBI Considers Redefinition of Promoter Classification in Public Shareholding
4 mins ago
SEBI Considers Redefinition of Promoter Classification in Public Shareholding
JP Morgan Eyes Thriving Stock Markets in Athens and Istanbul
4 mins ago
JP Morgan Eyes Thriving Stock Markets in Athens and Istanbul
Private Equity in a Rising Interest Rates Scenario: A 'Back to the Future' Approach
4 mins ago
Private Equity in a Rising Interest Rates Scenario: A 'Back to the Future' Approach
Carmat Raises Capital to Boost Artificial Heart Prosthesis Production
4 mins ago
Carmat Raises Capital to Boost Artificial Heart Prosthesis Production
Latest Headlines
World News
Emma Raducanu's Triumphant Return: Rising From 'Battle Wounds' to Grand Slams
8 seconds
Emma Raducanu's Triumphant Return: Rising From 'Battle Wounds' to Grand Slams
Racehorses to Watch in Upcoming Maiden Handicap Races
9 seconds
Racehorses to Watch in Upcoming Maiden Handicap Races
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
4 mins
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
4 mins
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
4 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
4 mins
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
4 mins
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
5 mins
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
5 mins
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app