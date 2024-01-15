Flextock Flourishes in Saudi Arabia’s Thriving Digital Economy

In a digital era where the internet has become the lifeline of our interconnected world, Saudi Arabia is leading the charge in the Middle East and North Africa with a booming digital economy. Now commanding 45% of the region’s digital market, the Kingdom’s digital prowess is anticipated to reach a market volume of a staggering $23.46 billion by 2027. This signifies an annual growth rate of 14.37%, a testament to the potential of the digital economy in the region.

Flextock: Capitalizing on the Digital Economy

Amid this rapid expansion, Flextock, an e-commerce enabler, has seized the opportunity to thrive. Particularly during high-demand periods such as White Friday and Riyadh Season in 2023, Flextock’s sales saw an unprecedented surge, three times the e-commerce industry standard. The secret behind this success? A strategic machine learning algorithm that accurately forecasts high-demand products and guarantees swift delivery, a crucial factor for merchant success in Saudi Arabia.

Factors behind the E-commerce Expansion

Several factors contribute to the e-commerce boom in the Kingdom. Among them, a high internet penetration rate of 98% and a predominantly young population. Furthermore, the government’s Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at diversifying the economy via digital transformation, is a significant driving force behind the digital economy’s growth.

Flextock’s Approach to Success

Flextock’s winning strategy involves efficient SKU velocity estimation, reducing merchant turnover, and reducing delivery times to under three days. CEO Mohamed Mossaad emphasizes the importance of a flexible approach and swift product delivery in navigating the dynamic marketplace. The company’s strategy also involves diversifying sales channels beyond traditional social media platforms, resulting in increased orders. Since its inception in January 2021, Flextock, which provides logistics, sales, and fintech solutions, has witnessed rapid expansion, especially in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.