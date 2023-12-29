en English
Philippines

Filipino Worker Migration to Saudi Arabia Doubles in 2023 amidst Global Recovery, Cow Vigilantes in India Turn to Politics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
In 2023, Saudi Arabia emerged as the top destination for Filipinos seeking work abroad, with an influx of over 380,000 Philippine nationals into the Kingdom, doubling the previous year’s figures. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reports this surge in migration, pushing Saudi Arabia ahead of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in attracting Filipino workers. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed, hosting over 250,600 Filipino workers in 2023.

Recovery and Transition to a Post-pandemic Era

The increased deployment of Filipino workers overseas is a strong indicator of a recovery from the pandemic slump and a transition to a post-pandemic era. DMW Officer in Charge Hans Leo Cacdac suggests an optimistic outlook for the economic climate in 2024, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 & Employment Opportunities

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are currently undertaking significant development projects, including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, expected to offer further job opportunities. Filipinos find employment primarily in the construction and hospitality sectors, with a growing demand for household assistants due to increased participation of Saudi women in the workforce.

Bilateral Relations and Streamlined Visa Procedures

Robust bilateral relations between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, coupled with the Kingdom’s streamlined visa procedures, have contributed to the trend. Despite policies prioritizing Saudi nationals for employment, numerous opportunities persist for non-Saudis.

Cow Vigilantes in India

Simultaneously, in India, cow protectors, known as Gau Rakshaks, are leveraging their vigilante activities against cattle slaughter into political power. Cow vigilantism has been on the rise since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. Over 40 cow protectors have gained political positions and are gearing up for the 2024 elections. This move reflects a majoritarian agenda driven by grassroots political power.

Religious and Sectarian Tensions

However, these developments have sparked sectarian tensions. Predominantly Hindu cow vigilantes have been accused of violence against cattle traders, often Muslims. Human Rights Watch reported that at least 44 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in cow-related violence between May 2015 and December 2018, shedding light on the grim side of this politically charged issue.

Philippines Saudi Arabia
