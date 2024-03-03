Explore Saudi Wildlife Like Never Before: Pilcher's Photobook Series Unveiled

With the unveiling of Oliver Pilcher's breathtaking three-part photobook series, published by Assouline, the world is invited to explore the astonishing wildlife and culture of Saudi Arabia. This collection, comprising 'Falcons from Saudi Arabia', 'Camels from Saudi Arabia', and 'Horses from Saudi Arabia', pays tribute to the animals that embody the spirit of the Arabian Gulf, offering a unique insight into their significance within Saudi culture.

Falcons from Saudi Arabia: A Cultural Journey

This volume takes readers on a journey through the ancient tradition of falconry in the Arabian Gulf, showcasing the deep connection between falcons and their falconers. Through vivid storytelling and captivating imagery, the book highlights the cultural importance of falconry, portraying it as more than a sport - it's a cherished cultural heritage.

Camels from Saudi Arabia: Icons of the Desert

Delving into the world of the dromedary camel, this book explores the rich history and cultural significance of these majestic creatures in Saudi Arabia. It illustrates how camels have been celebrated in art, poetry, and legends, symbolizing the nation's rich heritage and enduring spirit.

Horses from Saudi Arabia: Elegance and Heritage

The Arabian horse, refined by the desert itself, is celebrated in the final book of the series. Showcasing Saudi Arabia's passion for equestrian pursuits, from prestigious races to equine competitions, this volume offers a glimpse into the esteemed place horses hold within Saudi culture and heritage.

All three photobooks, priced at a premium, are not just a visual feast but a testament to what it means to be Arabian, capturing the incredible sights and essence of the Arabian Gulf. For enthusiasts and collectors alike, these volumes are a gateway to understanding and appreciating the cultural significance of falcons, camels, and horses in Saudi Arabian culture.