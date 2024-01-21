Etidal and Telegram's Joint Effort Removes Millions of Extremist Contents; Saudi Arabia Introduces New Rules and Initiatives

An unprecedented joint effort by Saudi Arabia's Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and messaging service Telegram has led to the removal of over 20 million pieces of extremist content and the banning of 801 extremist channels between October and December 2023, contributing to an overall eradication of nearly 59 million items of extremist content and over 13,008 banned channels since the collaboration's inception in February 2022.

Crackdown on Extremist Propaganda

The relentless campaign against extremist propaganda by Etidal and Telegram has resulted in the removal of almost 44 million pieces of extremist content and the shut down of more than 6,000 extremist channels in 2023 alone. These figures underscore the significant strides made in combating online extremist propaganda and reflect the effectiveness of the collaboration between the two entities.

New Regulatory Framework

Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia has implemented a new set of regulations governing the import of special goods and alcoholic beverages by non-Muslim embassies. Aligned with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the new system will enforce licensed quotas and specified quantities to prevent the misuse of these goods within the Kingdom.

First-Ever ALECSO Forum for Business and Partnerships

In another development, the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) is set to host its inaugural Forum for Business and Partnerships in Tunis from January 28 to 29, 2024. The forum, an initiative driven by Saudi Arabia, aims to redefine ALECSO's role and promote sustainable partnerships.

Saudi Arabia's Stand on Regional Stability

On the diplomatic front, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, in a recent interview with CNN, underlined that any normalization of ties with Israel would hinge on solving the Palestinian issue. He underscored the region's need for stability and a credible path to a Palestinian state, and voiced Saudi Arabia's readiness to engage in dialogue with other Arab countries towards achieving peace. The minister also expressed concern over Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, emphasizing the necessity of freedom of navigation, and the urgency of halting civilian deaths in conflicts, particularly in Gaza.