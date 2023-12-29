en English
Business

Emirates Telecom Halts Acquisition Talks with Mobily, Continues Global Expansion

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Emirates Telecom Halts Acquisition Talks with Mobily, Continues Global Expansion

Emirates Telecommunications Group, the largest phone operator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has suspended talks to acquire a majority stake in Saudi Arabian company Mobily. Previously holding a 28% stake in Mobily, the company proposed to raise its share to more than 50% in March 2022, offering to buy shares at 47 riyals each. At that time, this offer constituted a 22% premium and valued Mobily at approximately $9.65 billion. However, Mobily’s share price has since risen to 49.4 riyals, complicating the negotiation process.

A Halt in Acquisition Plans

Despite the cessation of acquisition talks, Emirates Telecom has committed to continue supporting Mobily. The company remains buoyant about its prospects within the burgeoning Saudi market. This decision aligns with Emirates Telecom’s global expansion strategy, which includes recent substantial investments in Eastern Europe’s PPF Telecom Group and Vodafone.

Continued Global Expansion

Backed by the Abu Dhabi government, Emirates Telecom, valued at $47 billion, continues to scout for global opportunities. This strategy is evidenced by the company’s recent investments of $2.4 billion for a controlling stake in PPF Telecom Group’s Eastern European assets and $4.4 billion for a stake in Vodafone. Despite these aggressive expansion moves, the company’s shares have experienced a 13% decline in 2023.

Future Prospects

Emirates Telecom’s decision to halt negotiations underscores the challenges faced during the negotiation period. However, this does not deter the company’s commitment to support Mobily’s growth and success in the dynamic Saudi telecommunications landscape. As the UAE’s largest phone operator, Emirates Telecom continues to demonstrate its dedication to expanding its global footprint, reflecting the UAE government’s directive.

Business Saudi Arabia UAE
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

