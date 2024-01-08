en English
Ejar Platform Clarifies Landlords’ Rights and Enforces Digital Rent Payments in Saudi Arabia

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
The Ejar platform, a prominent system for managing rental contracts, has recently issued a definitive statement clarifying the rights of landlords in Saudi Arabia. In a move that emphasizes the platform’s commitment to protecting landlords, Ejar has made it clear that landlords are entitled to approach the court seeking fines for each day of delay if a tenant refuses to vacate the property after the rental contract’s expiration. This measure is applicable if there was a stipulation for a fine in the contract.

Landlords’ Rights Strengthened

Ejar’s announcement has reinforced the rights of landlords, ensuring they have legal recourse in case of tenant violations. The provision to pursue a fine for each day the tenant remains, can be sought through the execution court if the contract is an executive document, or through the judiciary if it is a non-executive document. This move ensures a fair and balanced approach to rental management, holding tenants accountable for adhering to the terms of their contracts.

Digitalization of Rent Payments

Adding to its modernized approach, the Ejar platform has also announced the implementation of a digital rent payment system across Saudi Arabia. As per the directives from the Real Estate General Authority, starting from January 15, all financial transactions related to residential rent payments must be conducted through the digital channels of the Ejar platform using Mada or SADAD with the biller number 153.

Enforcing Digital Rent Payments

This move is in alignment with enforcing the Council of Ministers’ decision for digital rent payments. The platform has made it clear that payments made outside these digital channels will not be recognized, thereby ensuring compliance and transparency in rent payment operations. However, it is noteworthy that this requirement currently excludes commercial rent contracts. The digitalization of rent payments signifies a shift towards a more streamlined and efficient approach to rental management in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

