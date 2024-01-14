en English
Business

Dubai-Based GII Invests $160 Million in Saudi’s Abeer Medical Company

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Dubai-Based GII Invests $160 Million in Saudi's Abeer Medical Company

Gulf Islamic Investments LLC (GII), a Dubai-based firm, has strategically acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia’s Abeer Medical Company, marking a significant investment in the healthcare sector. The robust $160 million investment is set to bolster Abeer’s expansion plans across new cities, thereby enhancing its growth and presence within the healthcare market. Currently, Abeer operates around 50 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics, not only in Saudi Arabia but also across the Persian Gulf region.

Private Sector Participation in Healthcare

This investment by GII is not an isolated event, but rather is indicative of a larger trend of increased private sector participation in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare industry. The intention is clear: to encourage more private sector investment in the healthcare industry, fostering a more competitive and quality-driven environment. The surge of private equity and investment firms showing interest in the healthcare sectors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is a testament to this trend.

Broader Investment Plans

But GII’s investment strategy does not stop at Abeer Medical Company. The firm has broader plans to invest around $1 billion over the next 12 months. These investments will not only be limited to the GCC region but will also extend to the United States and India, further solidifying GII’s global presence in the healthcare market.

The investment in Abeer Medical Company and the planned investments in other regions signal a potent combination of strategic planning, foresight, and confidence in the healthcare sector’s growth potential. It is a move that is set to reshape not only the healthcare landscape of Saudi Arabia but also that of the wider world.

Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

