Diriyah Company Completes Western Ring Road: A Milestone in Enhancing Connectivity and Safety

Diriyah Company has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the Western Ring Road's infrastructure construction. The strategically located road connects Diriyah, the revered City of Earth, to a prime highway in Riyadh, at exit 38. The project brings to the fore a 435-meter tunnel featuring eight lanes, designed to streamline both southbound and northbound traffic. The primary objective is to elevate traffic safety standards and enrich the quality of life by enabling smoother transportation and improving access to Diriyah and Riyadh.

Enhancing Connectivity and Safety

With more than 7 million work hours dedicated to its construction, the Western Ring Road is a testament to Diriyah Company's commitment to advancing Diriyah's transportation infrastructure. The tunnel has the capacity to facilitate the movement of over 10,280 vehicles per hour, significantly improving traffic flow and reducing congestion. The completion of the road signifies a crucial stage in the transformation of Diriyah's transport infrastructure, paving the way for its evolution into a seamlessly interconnected urban and cultural hub.

Supporting Future Developments

The Western Ring Road not only enhances current connectivity but also sets the stage for future infrastructure projects. It plays a pivotal role in the construction of a substantial land bridge linking the western and eastern parts of Diriyah. The road also supports the development of one of the largest parks in the Kingdom, fostering a harmonious blend of historical, cultural, and natural elements. The park will connect essential landmarks of Diriyah through King Salman Boulevard to King Saud University, thereby enhancing the region's cultural footprint.

Driving Towards a Connected Future

The completion of the Western Ring Road is a significant stride towards transforming Diriyah into a well-connected urban and cultural center. Future development plans include the construction of a large car park in Diriyah Square, which is expected to further augment the region's convenience and accessibility. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, which marked the completion of the road, was attended by notable figures, including the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, and the GCEO of Diriyah Company, Jerry Inzerillo. The Western Ring Road is more than just a road; it is a symbol of progress, connectivity, and the unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for the residents of Diriyah and Riyadh.