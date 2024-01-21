Chef Alain Ducasse Unveils 'Ducasse in AlUla': A Melange of Heritage and Gastronomy

Amidst the golden landscape of the ancient oasis city of AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a new culinary experience has emerged — 'Ducasse in AlUla'. A brainchild of world-renowned chef, Alain Ducasse, who holds a staggering 20 Michelin stars worldwide, this exclusive pop-up restaurant opened its doors on January 20.

Where Gastronomy Meets History

The restaurant, nestled near the historic site of Jabal Ikmah, is more than just a dining establishment. It is a limited-time venture that promises a journey through taste, culture, and history. The culinary experience meticulously weaves together the threads of sustainability, local flavors, and French culinary expertise, creating a unique gastronomic tapestry.

A Culinary Celebration of AlUla's Heritage

At the helm of this epicurean adventure is Ducasse's protégé, Afonso Salvação Barreto. The menu he has curated is a tribute to AlUla's cultural heritage. It fuses local ingredients and traditional cooking methods with French culinary finesse, reflecting the city's past while hinting at its blossoming future.

'Ducasse in AlUla': An Emblem of AlUla's Growth

Phillip Jones, the Royal Commission for AlUla's Chief Tourism Officer, emphasizes that the restaurant aligns perfectly with AlUla's trajectory as a burgeoning culinary destination. It embodies the city's commitment to incorporate the oasis's natural resources and its dedication to sustainable growth.

The design of 'Ducasse in AlUla' further attests to this commitment. Conceived by Alienor Béchu and Donald Bovy from Volume ABC, the restaurant's design harmonizes with the environment, embodying the commitment to sustainable development and preservation of AlUla's natural beauty.