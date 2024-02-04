Cenomi Centers Divests Sahara Plaza in Non-Core Asset Sale Strategy

Arabian Centres Company (ACC), commonly referred to as Cenomi Centers, has finalized the sale of Sahara Plaza located in Riyadh's King Fahd District for SAR 200 million. The deal, inked on February 1, 2024, with Alistithmar for Financial Securities and Brokerage Company (Alistithmar Capital), marks a significant step in Cenomi Centers' strategic plan to divest from non-core assets, with an overall target portfolio valued at nearly SAR 2 billion.

Profitable Sale and Positive Impact

The book value of Sahara Plaza was recorded at SAR 99 million as of September 30, 2023, which indicates that the sale has generated a profit of SAR 79 million for Cenomi Centers. However, the annual revenue impact from this transaction is projected to be nominal, at SAR 5 million. These financial outcomes are anticipated to be reflected in the company's first-quarter financial results for 2024.

Enhancing Liquidity and Strengthening Balance Sheet

The proceeds from this sale will be channelled towards improving the company's liquidity and fortifying its balance sheet. Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, has expressed the firm's commitment to investing in modern lifestyle destinations and optimizing its asset portfolio. An additional SAR 800 million in sales proceeds is expected, allowing the company to continue unlocking value from its assets.

Progress in Non-Core Assets Program

So far, the non-core assets program has accumulated SAR 1.14 billion, including the sales of plots in the Olaya district, the Al Raed District, and downtown Al Ahsa City. For the first nine months of 2023, Cenomi Centers reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 1.32 billion, marking a substantial increase of 64.04% compared to SAR 621 million in the previous year.