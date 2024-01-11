Careem Expands in Saudi Arabia: Enhancing Railway Commuting Experience through Strategic Partnership with SAR

In a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the transportation experience for railway passengers, Careem, the multi-service platform operative in the Middle East and North Africa, has expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia. The partnership with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) now includes dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas at five new railway stations in the Kingdom.

Scaling Up for Enhanced Commuting

According to Ahmad Arrabi, Careem's General Manager for ride-hailing in Saudi Arabia, the phase two of the collaboration with SAR is set to bring about a significant improvement in daily commutes for customers. Careem will facilitate convenient and reliable access to its rides from and to these railway stations, enhancing the overall commuting experience.

From Ride-Hailing to Dining: Careem's Portfolio

Since its inception in Saudi Arabia in 2013, Careem has grown significantly, now operating in 26 cities and serving over 10 million customers. The company offers a suite of services beyond ride-hailing. Customers can use Careem bikes and order meals, demonstrating the company's commitment to offering a comprehensive lifestyle solution.

SAR: Aiding Commutes with Special Services

Aligning with Careem's commitment to improved commuting, SAR provides an array of services to its passengers. One of the notable services is the Private Sleeper Cabin on the Night Train service of the Northern network, as outlined by Khaled Al Harbi, SAR's Senior Vice President (Passenger). In the first half of 2023, SAR's railway lines saw an 84% annual increase in usage, with over 4.40 million commuters utilizing their networks.

The partnership between Careem and SAR - an alliance that began in 2021 - has already demonstrated positive impacts in its initial phase, which included providing Careem rides at North and Eastern Train stations in Riyadh, Qassim, Dammam, and Hofuf. This second phase is a testament to their continued collaboration, aiming to extend Careem's presence to additional stations on the North and East lines.