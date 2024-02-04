Boeing Saudi Arabia and Bahri Logistics Join Forces to Boost Kingdom's Defense and Aerospace Sectors

Boeing Saudi Arabia has ushered in a new era of defense and aerospace growth in the Kingdom with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Bahri Logistics. This alliance, announced during the World Defense Show in Riyadh, aims to leverage the Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ) to enhance the country's defense capabilities and stimulate growth in the aerospace sector.

Strengthening the Kingdom's Defense Capabilities

The partnership signifies the Kingdom's commitment to becoming a global hub for the defense industry. With this collaboration, Boeing Saudi Arabia and Bahri Logistics aim to explore opportunities in freight forwarding, warehousing, inventory management, and performance-based logistics consulting.

This move will not only bolster Boeing’s supply chain activities in the Kingdom but also enhance Bahri Logistics’ role in supporting services and defense-related products. Engineer Soror Basalom, the President of Bahri Integrated Logistics, expressed pride in the new partnership and reaffirmed the company's commitment to providing exceptional services that align with the needs of Boeing Saudi Arabia.

Localizing the Defense Sector

The Kingdom is keen on increasing localization rates in the defense sector, a goal echoed by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI). They are aiming for self-sufficiency and a localization rate of 50% by 2030. This partnership marks a significant step towards realizing this ambition.

Realizing Saudi Vision 2030

This collaboration also contributes to the growth and development of the defense sector in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Bahri Logistics is eager to become a global logistics leader, and this partnership with Boeing Saudi Arabia underscores their dedicated efforts to realize this vision.

As Saudi Arabia continues to demonstrate its commitment to collaboration and investment in the defense and security industry, the impact of this partnership with Boeing Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly be a key factor in their journey to becoming a global hub for the defense industry.