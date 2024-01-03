Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024: Showcasing the Booming Beauty Market

In February 2024, Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (Ricec) will be at the epicenter of the beauty world, hosting the 4th edition of the coveted Beautyworld Saudi Arabia from February 11-13. With over 260 exhibitors hailing from more than 35 countries, the event signals a significant expansion, occupying four halls of Ricec and marking a 400% increase from previous editions.

Growth of Saudi Arabia’s Beauty Market

Such expansion reflects the skyrocketing demand in the cosmetics and personal care market within Saudi Arabia. A market that was valued at $3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a staggering $7.6 billion by 2027, flaunting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Show Director, Ali Akbar, cites the triumph of prior editions and the escalating global market demand as driving forces behind the exhibition’s quantum leap.

Highlights of Beautyworld 2024

The 2024 exhibition will not only cater to industry giants but will also serve as a melting pot for innovation and creativity, featuring five dedicated industry segments. The cherry on top is the Beauty LIVE stage, where attendees can witness a spectrum of demonstrations ranging from skincare techniques to live makeup and hairstyling.

Next in Beauty Conference

Adding a novel dimension to Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 is the inauguration of the Next in Beauty Conference. The conference will host 21 sessions over three days, shedding light on a multitude of beauty-related topics, including Halal beauty production, new skincare technology, latest market trends, and regulatory directives for the regional market.

Exhibitors from the GCC, KSA, and international pavilions from countries like France, Turkiye, China, Hong Kong, and Korea have confirmed their participation, reinforcing the event’s status as a global platform. Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is part of a worldwide series, with other editions taking place in Dubai and Japan, further emphasizing its global appeal and influence.