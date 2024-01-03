en English
Business

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024: A Ground-Breaking Expansion in the Beauty Industry

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Renowned exhibition, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, a linchpin for the beauty, fragrance, hair, and wellbeing industries, is primed for its return between February 11-13, 2024, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (Ricec). The event, witnessing a significant expansion, boasts an impressive growth of over 340% in exhibitors since 2022. The 4th edition will feature more than 260 exhibitors from over 35 countries, occupying four halls at Ricec, marking a 400% increase in space compared to past shows.

Unprecedented Growth in the Saudi Cosmetics and Personal Care Market

The Saudi cosmetics and personal care market is experiencing rapid growth. Valued at $3.7 billion in 2020, the market is forecasted to reach an impressive $7.6 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This robust market demand, coupled with the success of the previous edition, has fueled the expansion of the exhibition, remarks Ali Akbar, Show Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia: More Than an Exhibition

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia isn’t just an exhibition. It’s a comprehensive showcase of five industry segments, an interactive Beauty LIVE stage featuring various demonstrations, and, for the first time, the Next in Beauty Conference. The conference will host 21 sessions, addressing key industry topics like Halal beauty production and emerging skincare technology. Participants will include exhibitors from the GCC, including 30 KSA participants, and international pavilions from countries including France, Turkiye, China, Hong Kong, and Korea.

A Global Series of Beautyworld Events

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is part of a larger, global series of Beautyworld events, with other shows held in Dubai and Japan. The event’s growth and success reflect the growing global interest in the beauty and personal care industry. As the industry evolves and expands, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia continues to lead the way, showcasing the latest trends, products, and innovations.

Business Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

