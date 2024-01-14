en English
Agriculture

Banana Plantations: The New Pride of Thee Ain, Al-Baha

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
Banana Plantations: The New Pride of Thee Ain, Al-Baha

The ancient village of Thee Ain, nestled in the Al-Baha Region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, is known for its breathtaking architecture. Recently, however, it has gained fame for a rather unexpected reason – the thriving banana plantations. These plantations have evolved into a significant tourist attraction, fanning the flames of local economic prosperity.

Unlikely Climate for Thriving Plantations

The unique climate of Al-Baha, characterized by a high altitude and colder temperatures, would not typically be associated with successful banana cultivation. However, the banana plantations in this region have defied expectations. The bananas produced here are smaller in size but have quickly gained a reputation for their exceptional taste and aroma. Abdulrahman Al-Amri, a local farmer, emphasizes that these bananas boast a distinct scent that sets them apart from other varieties. The trees, aged between eight to ten years, are harvested every 20 days, providing a steady supply of these coveted fruits.

Reaping Economic and Touristic Benefits

Al-Baha’s tourist appeal, heightened by these banana plantations, sees a surge in demand for these distinctive bananas, especially during the summer and winter seasons. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) has recognized the economic potential of banana cultivation. They have launched support programs for farmers, including the provision of seedlings, workshops, and assistance via the Agricultural Terraces Rehabilitation Initiative. Thee Ain is home to approximately 25 banana farms spread across seven agricultural plots, with an annual production of about four tons. This agricultural venture not only offers substantial income for the locals but also presents an opportunity for low-cost investment. The price per kilogram of bananas ranges from SR15 to SR20.

Enriching the Identity of the Al-Baha Region

The fusion of tourism and agriculture in Thee Ain contributes to the unique identity of the Al-Baha Region. The thriving banana plantations, combined with the rich architectural heritage of the village, have boosted the region’s economic resilience. The potential of this agricultural endeavor, coupled with the growing intrigue of tourists, has made the Al-Baha region synonymous with high-quality bananas and unforgettable tourism experiences.

Agriculture Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

