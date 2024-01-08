Avalon Pharma Announces IPO on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market

Riyadh-based Avalon Pharma, also known as Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company, has unveiled plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market. The pharmaceutical firm aims to offer six million shares, which stands as 30% of its issued share capital. The final pricing of the shares will be determined following a book-building period, slated to run from January 14th to January 18th.

Avalon Pharma’s IPO

Established as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry, Avalon Pharma develops, manufactures, and markets an array of products. Its portfolio includes consumer health and beauty brands, as well as generic prescription medicines. The impending IPO represents a major step in the company’s growth trajectory, providing an opportunity for a larger pool of stakeholders to share in its success.

Financial Advisers and Lead Manager

To facilitate the IPO, Avalon Pharma has enlisted the services of Aldukheil Financial Group and Alinma Investment. Aldukheil Financial Group has been appointed as the financial adviser and bookrunner for the IPO. Alinma Investment, on the other hand, will serve as the lead manager for the IPO process.

Prospectus and Subscription Period

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the share offering, and the subscription period for participating parties and the book-building process will run for five days from Jan. 14-18. The retail offering will run for three days from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. This development marks a significant milestone for the Saudi pharmaceutical manufacturer as it seeks to elevate its presence on the global stage.