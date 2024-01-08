en English
Business

Avalon Pharma Announces IPO on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Avalon Pharma Announces IPO on the Saudi Exchange's Main Market

Riyadh-based Avalon Pharma, also known as Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company, has unveiled plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market. The pharmaceutical firm aims to offer six million shares, which stands as 30% of its issued share capital. The final pricing of the shares will be determined following a book-building period, slated to run from January 14th to January 18th.

Avalon Pharma’s IPO

Established as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry, Avalon Pharma develops, manufactures, and markets an array of products. Its portfolio includes consumer health and beauty brands, as well as generic prescription medicines. The impending IPO represents a major step in the company’s growth trajectory, providing an opportunity for a larger pool of stakeholders to share in its success.

Financial Advisers and Lead Manager

To facilitate the IPO, Avalon Pharma has enlisted the services of Aldukheil Financial Group and Alinma Investment. Aldukheil Financial Group has been appointed as the financial adviser and bookrunner for the IPO. Alinma Investment, on the other hand, will serve as the lead manager for the IPO process.

Prospectus and Subscription Period

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the share offering, and the subscription period for participating parties and the book-building process will run for five days from Jan. 14-18. The retail offering will run for three days from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. This development marks a significant milestone for the Saudi pharmaceutical manufacturer as it seeks to elevate its presence on the global stage.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

