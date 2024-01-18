Atheeb Telecom Corrects Voting Schedule for Shareholders

In an official correction issued recently, Atheeb Telecom clarified the voting schedule for its 16th Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting. The company had previously published an announcement on the Tadawul website, which contained an error in the Arabic version regarding the timing of remote voting for shareholders registered in the tadawulaty services.

Advertisment

Erroneous Announcement and Correction

In the initial statement, released on January 15, 2024, the company erroneously stated that the remote voting on the assembly's items would commence at 01:00 AM on Sunday, July 23, 1445 AH, corresponding to February 4, 2024 AD. However, the corrected announcement has clarified that the voting will actually begin at 01:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 1445 AH, equivalent to February 3, 2024 AD. The voting will continue until the end of the assembly.

Atheeb Telecom's Assurance

Advertisment

Atheeb Telecom has reassured its shareholders that, in addition to voting, they will have the opportunity to discuss the agenda topics and pose questions during the assembly. The company has emphasized the importance of shareholder participation in these discussions and the decision-making process.

Disclaimer by Market Authorities

While the announcement was made on the Saudi Exchange's website, both the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Exchange have disclaimed any responsibility for the contents of the disclosure. The responsibility for the accuracy of the information in the correction announcement lies with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO).