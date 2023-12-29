AROYA Cruises Unveils First Arabian Cruise

AROYA Cruises, a new venture operated by Cruise Saudi, has revealed the launch of its premier ship, setting sail in 2024 from Saudi Arabia. A former Genting Cruises vessel, the ship is currently undergoing refurbishment in Germany.

Designed to cater to the tastes of Arabian passengers, the ship will feature a variety of amenities including restaurants, venues, a water park, and exclusive spaces for women.

The ship, extending 335 meters, will redefine Arabian holidays with its 19 decks and 1,682 elegant cabins.

It promises to blend historical richness with modern luxury, offering passengers an opportunity to explore Arabian culture, oriental arts, and savor an outdoor barbecue under the starlit Sinai desert sky.