Innovations

AROYA Cruises Unveils First Arabian Cruise

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:41 am EST
AROYA Cruises Unveils First Arabian Cruise

AROYA Cruises, a new venture operated by Cruise Saudi, has revealed the launch of its premier ship, setting sail in 2024 from Saudi Arabia. A former Genting Cruises vessel, the ship is currently undergoing refurbishment in Germany.

Designed to cater to the tastes of Arabian passengers, the ship will feature a variety of amenities including restaurants, venues, a water park, and exclusive spaces for women.

The ship, extending 335 meters, will redefine Arabian holidays with its 19 decks and 1,682 elegant cabins.

It promises to blend historical richness with modern luxury, offering passengers an opportunity to explore Arabian culture, oriental arts, and savor an outdoor barbecue under the starlit Sinai desert sky.

Innovations Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

