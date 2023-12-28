AROYA Cruises to Launch First Arabic Cruise from Saudi Arabia

In an unprecedented move, AROYA Cruises has revealed its plans for its first-ever Arabic cruise, all set to commence its maiden voyage from Saudi Arabia in 2024. The company frames these cruises as a portal to the rich Arabian culture, oriental arts, and the unique experience of enjoying a barbecue under the star-lit Sinai desert sky.

Immersive Exploration Across the Red Sea

In a bid to showcase the historical evolution and prosperity of the Red Sea, AROYA Cruises intends to blend the allure of ancient civilizations with the opulence of modern amenities. Recognized by UNESCO, the cruises promise an immersive journey through regions of cultural richness and breathtaking beauty.

Indulgence and Exceptional Services

AROYA Cruises underscores the notion of indulgence and exceptional services, spotlighting the Blossom Spa for beauty treatments, the Khuzama VIP area for a luxury Arabian experience, and a variety of delectable authentic flavors in its dining options. Moreover, live shows and periodic entertainment are scheduled to cater to a diverse range of preferences.

AROYA Cruises: Enhancing Customer Experience

AROYA Cruises invites potential customers to sign up for newsletters and special offers, affirming its commitment to privacy and the use of cookies for a personalized website experience. The company is preparing to provide a unique cruising experience that encompasses the mesmerizing Arabian atmosphere with the luxury of modern amenities.

In the meantime, NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion mega business and tourism project, has revealed Norlana, a contemporary active lifestyle community on the Gulf of Aqaba’s coastline. The project emphasizes luxury living with a sustainability focus, including posh mansions, spacious apartments, beach villas, and an array of water sports. Additionally, the St Regis Red Sea Resort offers a luxury sea experience on a private island in the Ummahat archipelago, part of the Marriott International Inc. group. The resort features several overwater and beachfront villas with private pools, outdoor pools, a high-tech fitness center, and fine dining options.