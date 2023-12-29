AROYA Cruises to Launch First Arab Cruise in 2024

The maiden voyage of the first-ever Arab cruise, AROYA Cruises, is set to sail from Saudi Arabia in 2024. A combination of historical richness and modern luxury, the cruise will take passengers on an immersive journey through the Red Sea, a region revered for its cultural wealth and historical significance as a cradle of civilizations.

Onboard, guests will have the opportunity to explore Arabian culture, oriental arts, and the unique joy of an outdoor barbecue under the starlit Sinai desert sky.

Blending Ancient Allure and Modern Opulence

AROYA Cruises aims to deliver a distinctive and enriching experience, blending the charm of ancient civilizations with the opulence of modern amenities.

Among the exceptional services on offer is the Blossom Spa, which promises unique beauty products and global standards of comfort. Also featured is the luxurious Khuzama VIP area, adorned with authentic Arabian features, ensuring a truly immersive cultural experience.