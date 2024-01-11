Arabian Contracting Services Co. Discloses SAR 430 Million Contract for Advertising Billboards in Riyadh

In a recent disclosure, the Arabian Contracting Services Co. unveiled additional insights into a previously announced venture of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Faden Media Company. The contract in question revolves around the establishment, operation, and maintenance of advertising billboards on building facades across various locations in Riyadh City.

Gargantuan Contract Value of SAR 430 Million

As the company unraveled more about this project, the spotlight was drawn towards its staggering value. The total worth of this contract stands at an immense SAR 430,000,000. This figure, it is vital to note, is exclusive of any value-added tax.

Announcement via Tadawul Website

The initial announcement about this development was posted on January 10, 2024, on the Saudi Exchange’s website, also known as the Tadawul website. This date corresponds to June 28, 1445, as per the Islamic calendar. Since the initial disclosure, there have been no reports of any changes or financial impacts related to the contract.

Revolutionizing Riyadh’s Cityscape

The project, entrusted to Faden Media Company, includes the creation, operation, and maintenance of advertising billboards not only on public taxis and buses, but also on the facades of buildings scattered across various sites of Riyadh City. This initiative is foreseen to drastically alter the city’s aesthetic, embedding a vibrant and dynamic visual element into its urban landscape.