Arab Security Chiefs Plan for Postwar Gaza in Secret Riyadh Meeting

Top security officials from the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt held a covert meeting in Riyadh to strategize about integrating Gaza under the governance of a renewed Palestinian Authority postwar. The meeting, chaired by Saudi Arabia's national security adviser, Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban, took place ten days ago, with the Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj, among others, in attendance.

Absence of Qatar and the Role of Hamas

Conspicuously absent from the roundtable discussion was Qatar, a known supporter of Hamas, and a critical mediator in hostage release negotiations. The absence of Qatar could signal a strategic shift in Middle East politics, where certain key players are deliberately sidelined.

Advising Reforms in the Palestinian Authority

The Arab security chiefs recommended the Palestinian Authority undertake significant administrative reforms. These include transitioning some presidential powers from Mahmoud Abbas to Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh, a move also suggested by the Biden administration within its Middle East ally contact group. This group is working on formulating a unified strategy for Gaza's future after conflict subsides.

Saudi Arabia's Interest in Israel

Further, Saudi Arabia expressed its continued interest in normalizing relations with Israel. However, this is contingent on Israel taking substantial steps towards the establishment of a Palestinian state. This gesture echoes the Biden administration's strategy to link the normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia to the creation of a pathway for the establishment of a Palestinian state.