Alstom to Build World’s Longest Battery-Operated Tramway in AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Alstom, an industry titan in transportation, has clinched a substantial contract with The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to erect the world’s longest battery-operated tramway in the historically rich city of AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The tramway, spanning a remarkable 22.4 kilometers, will be punctuated by 17 strategically positioned stations. It will boast 20 Citadis trams, outfitted with the Mitrac B battery solution and the SRS ground-based static charging systems, for efficient energy management.

Revolutionizing Transportation in AlUla

The avant-garde tram system is conceived to harmonize effortlessly with AlUla’s rich historical underpinnings. It aims to offer sustainable transportation solutions to the region’s five paramount historical districts, including UNESCO World Heritage sites. Alstom’s commitment extends beyond merely supplying the trams. They will provide power and warehouse equipment and pledge to a full 10-year maintenance service, leveraging HealthHub, a sophisticated predictive maintenance tool. A mobile workshop will be employed for maintenance, enhancing flexibility and reducing capital expenses.

Training Programs and Comprehensive Services

Alstom’s comprehensive service package is not restricted to the establishment and servicing of the tramway. It stretches to include training programs for tram support staff, ensuring peak efficiency from the commencement of operations. This endeavor by Alstom represents a significant stride towards strengthening the maritime and logistics sectors in Saudi Arabia, accentuating the country’s commitment to sustainable and efficient public transportation.

Setting New Standards in Sustainable Mobility

With this landmark contract, Alstom solidifies its status as a global leader in rail transport and sustainable mobility. The creation of the world’s longest battery-operated tramway is not just a remarkable achievement but a testament to Alstom’s innovative prowess and commitment to sustainable development. The AlUla tramway, once operational, will set a new standard in sustainable mobility, offering a green alternative to traditional modes of transport while preserving the historical integrity of the city.