en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Alstom to Build World’s Longest Battery-Operated Tramway in AlUla, Saudi Arabia

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Alstom to Build World’s Longest Battery-Operated Tramway in AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Alstom, an industry titan in transportation, has clinched a substantial contract with The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to erect the world’s longest battery-operated tramway in the historically rich city of AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The tramway, spanning a remarkable 22.4 kilometers, will be punctuated by 17 strategically positioned stations. It will boast 20 Citadis trams, outfitted with the Mitrac B battery solution and the SRS ground-based static charging systems, for efficient energy management.

Revolutionizing Transportation in AlUla

The avant-garde tram system is conceived to harmonize effortlessly with AlUla’s rich historical underpinnings. It aims to offer sustainable transportation solutions to the region’s five paramount historical districts, including UNESCO World Heritage sites. Alstom’s commitment extends beyond merely supplying the trams. They will provide power and warehouse equipment and pledge to a full 10-year maintenance service, leveraging HealthHub, a sophisticated predictive maintenance tool. A mobile workshop will be employed for maintenance, enhancing flexibility and reducing capital expenses.

Training Programs and Comprehensive Services

Alstom’s comprehensive service package is not restricted to the establishment and servicing of the tramway. It stretches to include training programs for tram support staff, ensuring peak efficiency from the commencement of operations. This endeavor by Alstom represents a significant stride towards strengthening the maritime and logistics sectors in Saudi Arabia, accentuating the country’s commitment to sustainable and efficient public transportation.

Setting New Standards in Sustainable Mobility

With this landmark contract, Alstom solidifies its status as a global leader in rail transport and sustainable mobility. The creation of the world’s longest battery-operated tramway is not just a remarkable achievement but a testament to Alstom’s innovative prowess and commitment to sustainable development. The AlUla tramway, once operational, will set a new standard in sustainable mobility, offering a green alternative to traditional modes of transport while preserving the historical integrity of the city.

0
Saudi Arabia Transportation
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gas Arabian Services Co. Eyes Transition to Main Market of The Saudi Stock Exchange

By Hadeel Hashem

Development Works Food Co. Proposes Capital Increase for Strategic Expansion

By Hadeel Hashem

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. Secures Significant Contract with Saudi Aramco

By Hadeel Hashem

Najran Cement Company Foresees Increased Production Costs Due to Fuel Price Adjustment

By Hadeel Hashem

Naseej International to Hold Extraordinary General Assembly; Aljazira ...
@Business · 31 mins
Naseej International to Hold Extraordinary General Assembly; Aljazira ...
heart comment 0
Al Khaleej Training and Education Invites Shareholders to General Assembly Meeting

By Hadeel Hashem

Al Khaleej Training and Education Invites Shareholders to General Assembly Meeting
ARMAH Sports Company Unveils New B_FIT Club in Riyadh

By Hadeel Hashem

ARMAH Sports Company Unveils New B_FIT Club in Riyadh
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East

By Hadeel Hashem

QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
AI and Digital Technologies Revolutionize Pilgrimage Experience at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

By Hadeel Hashem

AI and Digital Technologies Revolutionize Pilgrimage Experience at Makkah's Grand Mosque
Latest Headlines
World News
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
9 seconds
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Karnataka's Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks' Arrest
18 seconds
Karnataka's Deputy CM Refutes Claims of Political Vendetta in Karsevaks' Arrest
Decoding Mexico's Civil Unrest: A Perspective by Jose-Pablo Buerba
40 seconds
Decoding Mexico's Civil Unrest: A Perspective by Jose-Pablo Buerba
Election Year Heats Up: Political Dynamics, Supreme Court Role, and Campaign Strategies
50 seconds
Election Year Heats Up: Political Dynamics, Supreme Court Role, and Campaign Strategies
Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion
1 min
Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
2 mins
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
Premier League's January Transfer Window: A Tale of Hits and Misses
2 mins
Premier League's January Transfer Window: A Tale of Hits and Misses
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
2 mins
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
2 mins
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
9 seconds
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
30 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
9 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app