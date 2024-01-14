ALRAJHI TAKAFUL Inks Major Health Insurance Contract with PETRO RABIGH

In a momentous business maneuver, Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance, also recognized as ALRAJHI TAKAFUL, proclaimed the completion of an extensive contract with Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. (PETRO RABIGH) on January 8, 2024. The agreement, which is of considerable magnitude, entails providing health insurance services to PETRO RABIGH's personnel and their dependents.

Contract's Impact on ALRAJHI TAKAFUL's Revenue

The signed contract is not merely another transaction for ALRAJHI TAKAFUL. It holds a value that surpasses 5% of the total revenues of the insurance company, according to its audited financial statements for the fiscal year of 2022. This pact, which is set to last for a term of one year, is much more than just a business agreement; it is a milestone in the company's revenue trajectory.

Projected Profit Increase for 2024

ALRAJHI TAKAFUL is not just looking at an increase in revenue but also a potential boost in its profit margins. The company foresees a positive outcome from this contract on its profits for the fiscal year concluding in 2024. This profit amplification is not just significant for the company's financial health but also for its shareholders and potential investors.

Implications for PETRO RABIGH's Workforce

On the other end of the agreement, PETRO RABIGH, a formidable force in the refining and petrochemical sector, is set to enhance its employee benefits, specifically in the realm of health insurance. The contract with ALRAJHI TAKAFUL is expected to provide the workforce and their dependents with improved health insurance services, thereby contributing to overall employee satisfaction and productivity.