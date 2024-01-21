Almarai Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2023 Performance, Eyes Expansion into New Categories

Almarai, a leading food and beverage manufacturer and distributor in the Middle East, has announced a sharp increase in sales and net profit in the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The Saudi Arabian company revealed a 1.66% rise in Q4 sales to SAR 4,919,738 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2022. This growth was largely driven by a robust performance in the core GCC markets, particularly Saudi Arabia, which witnessed a 5% quarterly growth.

Strong Performance in Poultry and Dairy Categories

The key contributors to this growth were the poultry and dairy segments of the company. Despite challenging conditions in North America and Egypt, these categories saw a significant increase in sales. The lower contribution from Egypt was largely due to the devaluation of the Egyptian Pound, which tempered the overall growth to 2%.

Net Profit Surge

The company's net profit for the fourth quarter also saw an impressive rise, with a 4.18% increase to SAR 370,719 thousand. This increase came despite higher funding costs and was primarily due to synergies from the 100% acquisition of businesses in Egypt and Jordan earlier in the year, as well as a higher operating profit. Almarai's external auditor provided an unmodified opinion on the consolidated financial statements for the year.

Annual Financial Performance

For the year 2023, Almarai reported a 4.55% increase in revenue to SAR 19,575,585 thousand. The net profit saw an even more remarkable leap, with a 16.43% increase to SAR 2,049,123 thousand. The growth was supported by stable commodity costs, cost control, and the expansion of the poultry category. Additionally, the company's performance benefited from the launch of new products and increased direct marketing communication with consumers.

Almarai's Future Plans

Despite the challenges of the Egyptian Pound devaluation, Almarai remains focused on gaining market share, exploring growth opportunities, and aligning with its 5-year investment strategy. The company's forward-looking plans include entering the Seafood and Frozen Bakery business and continued product portfolio expansion.