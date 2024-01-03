en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. Secures Major Contract for Water Network Services

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. Secures Major Contract for Water Network Services

In a significant move towards augmenting its portfolio, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT) has sealed a substantial contract with the National Water Co. (NWC). The agreement pertains to the operation and maintenance of water and sewage networks in the Buraidah region. The deal, pegged at SAR 87.2 million, does not include value-added tax (VAT) and is slated to extend over a period of 36 months.

Financial Impact and Awarding of Contract

AWPT has projected that the financial reverberations of this agreement will be perceivable in the first quarter of 2024. The company has further assured that the contract was conferred without the involvement of any related parties. The official signing off of this monumental contract was carried out on January 2, 2024.

Previous Contracts and Company’s Expertise

This contract follows another similar agreement secured by AWPT in November, which was also for the operation and maintenance of water and sewage networks in Buraidah. The value of the previous contract mirrored the current one closely, with a figure of SAR 87.18 million. As a company, AWPT specializes in water and wastewater projects and serves a global clientele. Its expertise in this sector has enabled it to secure these significant contracts, thereby solidifying its footprint in the water and wastewater management industry.

0
Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Publicis Groupe South Asia Appoints Amitesh Rao to Key Role

By Rafia Tasleem

Scroll 2024: Redefining Blockchain Technology

By Waqas Arain

Kazatomprom Triumphs with Successful Qualification of AFA 3G Type A Fuel Assemblies

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Changing Landscape of Small Business Financing: The Rise of Vertical Software Platforms

By Salman Akhtar

Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition an ...
@Business · 4 mins
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition an ...
heart comment 0
MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND

By Rizwan Shah

MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND
Eurasian Economic Union: A Study of Investment Dynamics in 2023

By Rizwan Shah

Eurasian Economic Union: A Study of Investment Dynamics in 2023
Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE’s Emiratization Efforts

By Hadeel Hashem

Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE's Emiratization Efforts
Indonesia Aims to Attract Three Million Foreign Tourists to Riau Islands in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Aims to Attract Three Million Foreign Tourists to Riau Islands in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Yordan Alvarez: Google Bard's Prediction for Astros' Top Performer in 2024
14 seconds
Yordan Alvarez: Google Bard's Prediction for Astros' Top Performer in 2024
Fitness Enthusiasts Gear Up for a Healthier, Fitter 2024
16 seconds
Fitness Enthusiasts Gear Up for a Healthier, Fitter 2024
Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Balloon Amid Heightened Tensions
18 seconds
Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Balloon Amid Heightened Tensions
Chhattisgarh CM Directs Officials to Ensure Supply of Essentials Amidst Truckers' Strike
24 seconds
Chhattisgarh CM Directs Officials to Ensure Supply of Essentials Amidst Truckers' Strike
New Connecticut Law Extends Health Coverage for Military Families
34 seconds
New Connecticut Law Extends Health Coverage for Military Families
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup
2 mins
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
2 mins
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
3 mins
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
4 mins
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app