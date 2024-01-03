Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. Secures Major Contract for Water Network Services

In a significant move towards augmenting its portfolio, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT) has sealed a substantial contract with the National Water Co. (NWC). The agreement pertains to the operation and maintenance of water and sewage networks in the Buraidah region. The deal, pegged at SAR 87.2 million, does not include value-added tax (VAT) and is slated to extend over a period of 36 months.

Financial Impact and Awarding of Contract

AWPT has projected that the financial reverberations of this agreement will be perceivable in the first quarter of 2024. The company has further assured that the contract was conferred without the involvement of any related parties. The official signing off of this monumental contract was carried out on January 2, 2024.

Previous Contracts and Company’s Expertise

This contract follows another similar agreement secured by AWPT in November, which was also for the operation and maintenance of water and sewage networks in Buraidah. The value of the previous contract mirrored the current one closely, with a figure of SAR 87.18 million. As a company, AWPT specializes in water and wastewater projects and serves a global clientele. Its expertise in this sector has enabled it to secure these significant contracts, thereby solidifying its footprint in the water and wastewater management industry.