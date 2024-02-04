Al Moammar Information Systems Secures 39 Million SAR Contract with HRDF

Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS), a leading IT services provider, has inked a considerable contract with the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF). The agreement, valued at 39,246,040.80 SAR inclusive of VAT, will see MIS providing operational services for HRDF's technical infrastructure for the next 36 calendar months.

Securing a Significant Deal

The official signing of the contract happened on January 15, 2024, following a prior announcement of the award on December 5, 2023. With this deal, MIS is set to bolster HRDF's digital capabilities, offering comprehensive technical support and services. The scope of the contract includes the implementation and maintenance of IT systems, network infrastructure, and security solutions.

Enhancing HRDF's Technological Capabilities

The partnership promises to enhance HRDF's technological capabilities, supporting its initiatives in human resources development. As a result, HRDF will be better equipped to fulfill its mandate, further improving the quality of its service delivery.

Financial Impact on MIS

The contract is expected to have a significant financial impact on MIS during the contract period, reflecting in the company's results from Q1 2024 to Q4 2026. It's worthy to mention that this business deal does not involve any related parties, ensuring the integrity of the agreement. Furthermore, the original signed contract was received by MIS on February 4, 2024.

With this pivotal deal, MIS continues to cement its position as a trusted IT services provider, facilitating digital transformation across various sectors. As the world shifts more towards digital operations, such partnerships will likely become increasingly crucial.