Business

Al Khaleej Training and Education Invites Shareholders to General Assembly Meeting

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Al Khaleej Training and Education Invites Shareholders to General Assembly Meeting

Al Khaleej Training and Education Company has extended an invitation to its esteemed shareholders for the imminent Ordinary General Assembly meeting. The assembly is slated to convene via the Tadawulati system at 6:30 pm on January 8, 2024. The invitation was posted on the Tadawul financial market website, a hub for investors and those interested in the financial markets of Saudi Arabia.

Remote Voting for Shareholders

In an effort to foster inclusivity and ensure the participation of all shareholders, Al Khaleej has implemented a remote voting system. Starting from 1:00 am on January 4, 2024, shareholders will have the ability to cast their votes on Assembly items remotely until the meeting concludes. The electronic voting system aims to streamline the process and provide accessibility to all shareholders, regardless of their geographical location.

Tadawulaty: A Platform for Investor Participation

The voting process will be conducted through Tadawulaty, a comprehensive electronic service that empowers shareholders to take part in General Assembly meetings remotely. This initiative is a testament to Al Khaleej Training and Education Company’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance corporate governance and shareholder participation.

Shareholder Support Services

In addition to the advancements in remote voting, Al Khaleej Training and Education Company has also pledged to assist shareholders with any inquiries regarding the meeting terms. The company encourages shareholders to reach out to the Shareholders Relations Department via the specified email, asking them to attach a copy of their identity for verification purposes. This move further emphasizes the company’s dedication to maintaining transparency and open communication with its shareholders.

Business Education Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

