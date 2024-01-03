Al Khaleej Training and Education Invites Shareholders to General Assembly Meeting

Al Khaleej Training and Education Company has extended an invitation to its esteemed shareholders for the imminent Ordinary General Assembly meeting. The assembly is slated to convene via the Tadawulati system at 6:30 pm on January 8, 2024. The invitation was posted on the Tadawul financial market website, a hub for investors and those interested in the financial markets of Saudi Arabia.

Remote Voting for Shareholders

In an effort to foster inclusivity and ensure the participation of all shareholders, Al Khaleej has implemented a remote voting system. Starting from 1:00 am on January 4, 2024, shareholders will have the ability to cast their votes on Assembly items remotely until the meeting concludes. The electronic voting system aims to streamline the process and provide accessibility to all shareholders, regardless of their geographical location.

Tadawulaty: A Platform for Investor Participation

The voting process will be conducted through Tadawulaty, a comprehensive electronic service that empowers shareholders to take part in General Assembly meetings remotely. This initiative is a testament to Al Khaleej Training and Education Company’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance corporate governance and shareholder participation.

Shareholder Support Services

In addition to the advancements in remote voting, Al Khaleej Training and Education Company has also pledged to assist shareholders with any inquiries regarding the meeting terms. The company encourages shareholders to reach out to the Shareholders Relations Department via the specified email, asking them to attach a copy of their identity for verification purposes. This move further emphasizes the company’s dedication to maintaining transparency and open communication with its shareholders.