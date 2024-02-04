Al Babtain Power and Telecommunication Kickstarts Nomination Process for New Board Term

Al Babtain Power and Telecommunication Company, a leading name in the power and telecom sector, has made a pivotal announcement regarding the initiation of the nomination process for its Board of Directors. The process marks the beginning of a new three-year term, set to commence on July 27, 2024, and culminate on July 26, 2027.

Eligibility Criteria for Nomination

The company has meticulously outlined the eligibility criteria for board membership nominations. As per the guidelines, nominees must strictly adhere to the conditions and regulations set by the Saudi Companies Law, the Corporate Governance Regulation from the Capital Market Authority (CMA), and Al Babtain's own bylaws. Moreover, they must meet specific criteria and regulations approved by the company's Assembly Meeting.

Application Process for Interested Candidates

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications between the period of February 4, 2024, and March 7, 2024. Applications can be submitted through express mail or email, accompanied by necessary documents such as a comprehensive CV, educational credentials, experience certificates, and a signed copy of Form No. 03 from the CMA.

Key Considerations for Nominees

The company has emphasized that nominees should possess relevant experience, effectiveness, and knowledge in the field. They should not be serving on more than five listed joint-stock company boards simultaneously. Independent nominees must fulfill additional independence criteria as per the CMA's governance regulations. The final selection of board members will be made at the General Assembly Meeting, the date of which will be announced later. The voting process for board members will be conducted through cumulative voting. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will consider a variety of qualifications and experiences in their selection process.