ACWA Power Completes Sudair Solar Photovoltaic Project: A Boost for Renewable Energy in Saudi Arabia

ACWA Power Company has achieved a significant milestone in the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy infrastructure. The firm received a Commercial Operation certificate from the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for the third group of the Sudair Solar Photovoltaic Project. This marks the completion of the project, adding another 25% to the total capacity and bringing it up to 1500 Megawatts.

Sudair Solar Photovoltaic Project Fully Operational

On January 3, 2024, ACWA Power announced the successful completion of the Sudair Solar Photovoltaic Project. The project, situated in Saudi Arabia’s Sudair Industrial City, is now fully operational. The achievement is significant, as the project is expected to power 185,000 homes and offset approximately 2.9 million tons of annual emissions. This makes it one of the world’s largest single contracted solar PV endeavors.

A Significant Contribution to Renewable Energy

The completion of the Sudair Solar Photovoltaic Project is a substantial contribution to the renewable energy sector in the region. It underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to energy diversification and sustainability, aligning with the country’s National Renewable Energy Program. This initiative aims to generate 50% of the nation’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Financial Implications and Stakeholders

ACWA Power holds a 35% stake in Sudair One Renewable Energy Company, the entity responsible for the project. The company forecasts that the financial implications of this milestone will be reflected in the first quarter of 2024. The project also received backing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which holds a 50% stake. This achievement not only signifies a leap in renewable energy development but also a potential boost in the financial performance of the involved parties.