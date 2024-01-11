en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group Joins Forces with Newrest Group in Strategic Partnership

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group Joins Forces with Newrest Group in Strategic Partnership

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its footprint in the hospitality and tourism sector, Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the global catering giant, Newrest Group. The signing took place on December 19, 2023, and the MoU stipulates a year-long collaboration, poised to wrap up by December 1, 2024.

Collaboration with Global Expertise

The MoU signifies a joint venture to establish a company within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The focus of this collaboration is rather specific, centered around offering services in the areas of airline catering, remote site catering, and facility management services. Newrest Group, a leading entity in the global catering market, brings a significant presence and a wealth of experience to the table. Owning 96.5% of the management, the company operates in 54 countries, employs over 40,000 individuals, and racks up annual revenues surpassing 2.4 billion euros.

Aligning with Strategic Goals

This partnership is not just a business deal; it aligns perfectly with the strategic objectives set forth by Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group’s Board of Directors. The purpose is to enhance and develop the group’s business within a promising sector in the KSA. Newrest’s wide-ranging expertise, spanning airline and train catering, airport and train lounges, airport retail, and remote site catering, will undoubtedly contribute to achieving this goal.

No Immediate Financial Impact

As of now, there is no reported financial fallout from this agreement. However, given the scale and potential of this partnership, any significant developments are likely to be disclosed in due course. This collaboration opens up fresh avenues for both entities to consolidate their reach and influence in the hospitality and tourism sector, setting the stage for an exciting year ahead.

0
Aviation Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
5 mins ago
Massachusetts' Guardian Eagles: Barnes ANG Base Gears Up for Night Training Operations
As the clock ticks towards the week of January 15-19, the air around Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts is charged with anticipation. The base’s pilots are set to undertake intensive night training operations, a mandate from the U.S. Air Force. This training is not merely a routine exercise, but a critical reinforcement
Massachusetts' Guardian Eagles: Barnes ANG Base Gears Up for Night Training Operations
Airbus Sets New Sales Record in 2023 Amid Robust Recovery in Aviation
3 hours ago
Airbus Sets New Sales Record in 2023 Amid Robust Recovery in Aviation
FAA Investigates Boeing Following In-flight Incident
3 hours ago
FAA Investigates Boeing Following In-flight Incident
Market Turbulence: Cytokinetics, Albertsons, Kroger, and Boeing Navigate Rough Waters
45 mins ago
Market Turbulence: Cytokinetics, Albertsons, Kroger, and Boeing Navigate Rough Waters
Boeing Under Investigation Over Safety Concerns After Mid-Air Panel Blowout
2 hours ago
Boeing Under Investigation Over Safety Concerns After Mid-Air Panel Blowout
In-flight Entertainment Scuffle Sparks Global Debate
2 hours ago
In-flight Entertainment Scuffle Sparks Global Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
2 mins
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
2 mins
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
2 mins
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
3 mins
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
3 mins
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
Ronnie Fouch's Tenacious Journey Lands Him a Spot in Arkansas Razorbacks' Coaching Staff
3 mins
Ronnie Fouch's Tenacious Journey Lands Him a Spot in Arkansas Razorbacks' Coaching Staff
Tennessee General Assembly Session Highlights Key Issues and Constituent Engagement Tools
5 mins
Tennessee General Assembly Session Highlights Key Issues and Constituent Engagement Tools
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
7 mins
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
7 mins
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app