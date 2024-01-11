Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group Joins Forces with Newrest Group in Strategic Partnership

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its footprint in the hospitality and tourism sector, Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the global catering giant, Newrest Group. The signing took place on December 19, 2023, and the MoU stipulates a year-long collaboration, poised to wrap up by December 1, 2024.

Collaboration with Global Expertise

The MoU signifies a joint venture to establish a company within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The focus of this collaboration is rather specific, centered around offering services in the areas of airline catering, remote site catering, and facility management services. Newrest Group, a leading entity in the global catering market, brings a significant presence and a wealth of experience to the table. Owning 96.5% of the management, the company operates in 54 countries, employs over 40,000 individuals, and racks up annual revenues surpassing 2.4 billion euros.

Aligning with Strategic Goals

This partnership is not just a business deal; it aligns perfectly with the strategic objectives set forth by Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group’s Board of Directors. The purpose is to enhance and develop the group’s business within a promising sector in the KSA. Newrest’s wide-ranging expertise, spanning airline and train catering, airport and train lounges, airport retail, and remote site catering, will undoubtedly contribute to achieving this goal.

No Immediate Financial Impact

As of now, there is no reported financial fallout from this agreement. However, given the scale and potential of this partnership, any significant developments are likely to be disclosed in due course. This collaboration opens up fresh avenues for both entities to consolidate their reach and influence in the hospitality and tourism sector, setting the stage for an exciting year ahead.