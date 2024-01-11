en English
Business

2P and Saudi Ministry of Investment Enter Groundbreaking IT Consultancy Agreement

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
2P and Saudi Ministry of Investment Enter Groundbreaking IT Consultancy Agreement

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co (2P) has inked a substantial framework agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment, a contract that promises to herald a new era in information technology consulting services. This pivotal agreement, spanning four years, was officially awarded on November 6, 2023, and put pen to paper on January 4, 2024, boasting an annual ceiling of a staggering 500 million Saudi Riyals (SAR).

Shaping Strategic Requirements and Business Goals

This high-profile contract aims to bolster the Ministry’s strategic requirements and business development goals, specifically aligning with the third track. As part of this ambitious agreement, 2P is expected to provide a comprehensive suite of consulting services. These services encompass a broad spectrum, from data collection and analysis using robotic process automation (RPA) to programming, technical solutions, and digital transformation services.

Frontiers of Technical Innovation

In addition, the deal includes services in technical systems tracking, cloud computing, SAP consultancy, interactive dashboards, and software development. These represent some of the most advanced tools at the forefront of information technology today, showcasing the commitment of both parties to innovate and transform in this digital age.

Guidance, Counseling, and Training

Another significant aspect of the contract is IT guidance, counseling, and training, implying a concerted effort to enhance the Ministry’s internal capabilities. Furthermore, 2P will be assisting the Ministry in the technical analysis of systems and devices for projects, evaluation of offers and prices, review of technical contracts, and monitoring of technical project implementation. This extensive collaboration underscores the strategic partnership between the two entities.

The contract also stipulates the governance of project closing, provision of technical best practices, cost analysis, license management, technical advice on studies and research, information security enhancement, and evaluation of technical suppliers. The financial implications of the contract will be contingent on purchase orders, with a maximum annual spending limit of 500 million SAR over the contract’s duration, reflecting a profound commitment to the evolution of the Ministry’s technological infrastructure.

Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

