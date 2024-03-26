Saudi Arabia welcomes UN resolution demanding immediate Gaza cease-fire

In a significant move, Saudi Arabia welcomed the UN Security Council's resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip amidst the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Adopted with an overwhelming majority, this resolution aims to halt the ongoing violence and facilitate a sustainable peace process.

Resolution and International Response

The resolution, which saw 14 countries voting in favor while the US abstained, underscores the global urgency for peace in Gaza. It not only calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities during Ramadan, observed from March 11 to April 9, but also emphasizes the need for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Furthermore, it highlights the critical necessity of ensuring humanitarian access to meet medical and other humanitarian needs of the affected civilian population.

Background of the Conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has escalated significantly with Israel's military offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas. This conflict has resulted in the death of over 32,333 Palestinians and has injured more than 74,694. With 85% of Gaza's population displaced internally, the region faces acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of its infrastructure is destroyed or severely damaged. Amidst these devastating conditions, Israel faces accusations at the International Court of Justice for genocide, with an interim ruling demanding cessation of genocidal acts and assurance of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Global Significance and Future Prospects

This resolution represents a crucial step towards addressing the humanitarian crisis and restoring peace in Gaza. The international community's response, especially the abstention of the US from voting, reflects the complex geopolitical interests at play. As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, the world watches closely, hoping that this resolution paves the way for a lasting ceasefire and the beginning of a meaningful dialogue towards resolving the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.