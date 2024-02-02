Satrix to Launch New ETF, Offering Global Diversification for South African Investors

Satrix, South Africa's renowned index-tracking product provider, is poised to launch a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), the Satrix MSCI ACWI Feeder ETF, pending approval from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). The ETF is anticipated to list in the first quarter of 2024 and promises investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolios significantly by tracking the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI).

A New Avenue for Diversification

The ACWI, which comprises over 2,900 companies from both developed and emerging markets, makes the Satrix MSCI ACWI ETF a unique investment vehicle. It offers a competitive Total Expense Ratio (TER) of 0.35%, making it an attractive option for both individual and institutional investors. Kingsley Williams, Satrix's Chief Investment Officer, states that the ETF provides investors a chance to spread their currency risk across 23 developed markets and 24 emerging markets, including large economies like China and India.

A Rand Hedge Solution

The Satrix MSCI ACWI ETF is a rand hedge solution for South African investors. It merges the MSCI World Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to cover large- and mid-cap stocks. With a mix of 22% Info Tech stocks, 15% Financials, 12% Health Care, 9% in Resources and Energy, and a diverse assortment in other sectors, the ETF is set to become a core component of investor portfolios.

US and Global Exposure

Notably, the index has a significant 60% exposure to the US, with the remainder split across Europe, emerging markets, and other developed regions. Among the top companies in the index are global industry leaders such as Apple Inc., Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms A, Alphabet, and Tesla. The launch of the Satrix MSCI ACWI ETF marks a pivotal development for South African investors, offering a potent tool for global diversification and risk management in their portfolios.

The rise of the Satrix MSCI ACWI ETF comes as South Africa’s ETF industry enjoys a period of robust growth. With its market value surging 29% in 2023, ending the year at about R160bn, an increase of R36bn from a year earlier, the industry is in a strong position. Economist Mike Brown claims this growth to be a record for the index tracking exchange traded products (ETPs) on the JSE and the largest realised since the first ETF was listed in SA in 2000.