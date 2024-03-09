Samoa's Women's Day 2024: Minister Calls for Action Against Gender Violence

During the World's Women's Day 2024 celebration in Samoa, Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molioo, the Minister of Women Community and Social Development, delivered a keynote address that resonated deeply with the attendees. She urged the nation to rally together to empower women and girls, enabling them to achieve their fullest potential. Highlighting the significant contributions of Samoan women across various sectors, the Minister emphasized the critical need for enhanced public safety measures to combat the prevalent issue of violence against women in the country.

Empowerment and Achievements

Minister Ale-Molioo proudly shared that Samoa has made considerable strides toward gender equality, with women holding 33% of board directorships nationally, a figure that surpasses both regional and global averages. Furthermore, women dominate in fields such as public administration, finance, health, and education, with a significant presence in senior executive roles within the public sector. However, despite these achievements, challenges persist, particularly in the agricultural sector and in terms of women's representation in decision-making roles.

Addressing Gender-Based Violence

The Minister addressed the alarming statistics on gender-based violence in Samoa, revealing that 38% of women have experienced physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner. She declared zero tolerance for such acts, highlighting the government's commitment to family violence prevention and the protection of women and girls. The establishment of the inter-agency Essential Services Guide for Responding to Cases of Gender-Based Violence and Child Protection was commended as a step forward in providing survivor-centered support services.

Public Safety Initiatives

Ale-Molioo called on the government to prioritize the safety of women and girls in public spaces, particularly in public transport systems where incidents of molestation have been reported. She advocated for the implementation of protective measures, including the deployment of security personnel on buses, to ensure the safety of female passengers. The Minister's speech underscored the importance of collective action and community support in overcoming the challenges faced by Samoan women and girls.

The Minister's powerful message on World's Women's Day 2024 in Samoa serves as a clarion call for action against gender-based violence and a reminder of the strength and potential of women. By fostering an environment of respect, safety, and equality, Samoa can continue to make progress towards a future where all women and girls are empowered to thrive.