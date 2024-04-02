Vaagi Kevin Schuster Takes Helm as Communication Specialist for Samoa's SAFPROM Project

In a strategic move to bolster agricultural and fisheries productivity and market access in Samoa, Vaagi Kevin Schuster, a prominent figure in the Pacific fashion industry, has been appointed as the Communication Specialist for the Samoa Agriculture and Fisheries Productivity and Marketing Project (SAFPROM). The decision, made in mid-March, aligns with the government's vision to transform the agriculture and fisheries sector into a vibrant commercial entity. Schuster, known for his pivotal role in organizing the Life-Con Pacific events, was contracted at a negotiated rate of $950 tala per day, culminating in a total contract value of $190,000 over 200 days.

Background and Strategic Importance of SAFPROM

The SAFPROM initiative, officially launched in October 2019, represents a collaborative effort between the Samoan Government, the World Bank Pacific, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). With a generous grant of $USD 23.55 million, the project aims to enhance productivity, improve market access for selected producers, manage targeted natural resources efficiently, and provide immediate response mechanisms in the event of crises or emergencies. Schuster's appointment is viewed as a critical step towards achieving these goals through effective communication and stakeholder engagement strategies.

From Fashion to Agriculture: Schuster's Diverse Portfolio

Vaagi Kevin Schuster is not just a name synonymous with fashion and creativity in Samoa. His company, EMD, has been instrumental in capacity building, particularly in customer service training within the public and private sectors. Schuster's transition from organizing high-profile fashion events to spearheading communication for a major agricultural project underscores his versatility and commitment to contributing to Samoa's socio-economic development. His extensive experience in event organization, marketing, and distribution is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the SAFPROM project's communication efforts.

Implications for Samoa's Agriculture and Fisheries Sectors

With Schuster at the communication helm, SAFPROM is poised for significant advancements. His expertise is anticipated to elevate the project's profile, ensuring that key messages resonate with target audiences and stakeholders. This strategic appointment is a testament to Samoa's dedication to harnessing local talents for national development projects. As SAFPROM unfolds, the agriculture and fisheries sectors can expect enhanced visibility, increased productivity, and improved market access, steering Samoa towards a sustainable and prosperous future.