Unity in Support: Vodafone Samoa's Signature Campaign for Haylani Pearl Kuruppu

In an outpouring of love and support from the public, Vodafone Samoa has initiated a signature board campaign for Haylani Pearl Kuruppu, Samoa's representative at the Miss Global pageant in Cambodia. The signature board, strategically placed in front of the ACC building, has become a hub of encouragement and solidarity for Haylani, drawing in both local residents and tourists.

Public Response and the Power of Solidarity

Visitors to the signature board leave behind messages of support, sign their names, and capture the moment through photographs. The campaign's success was particularly noted by Vodafone Samoa on social media, as they highlighted the widespread public engagement the campaign has seen. Individuals of all ages, including government servants, have stepped forward to express their support for Haylani, demonstrating the unity and spirit of the Samoan people. The signature board will eventually find its way to Haylani in Cambodia as a physical representation of the support she has back home.

Government Support Amid Initial Setbacks

Haylani's journey to the international stage was not without its trials. Initially, her participation faced a hurdle when the local pageant was canceled and the government refused to support her use of the word 'Samoa' or the national flag at the international event. However, recognizing the potential to promote Samoa globally, the government reversed its stance and extended its support to Haylani and Vodafone.

Haylani Pearl Kuruppu: A Symbol of National Pride

Haylani, a former crown holder who had given up her title to participate in basketball at the Pacific Games, was offered the opportunity to represent Samoa at the Miss Global pageant. Embracing the chance to showcase her nation on the global stage, she expressed her gratitude for the support she received. The culmination of these efforts will be seen at the crowning event of Miss Global on January 18.